British media blast clubs leading European Super League breakaway

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Plans for a breakaway European Super League provoked a furious reaction from the British media on Monday as the six English Premier League clubs involved were universally condemned.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among 12 teams to sign up to the plan, also featuring Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Italy's Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The breakaway clubs have been lured by a 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion, £3 billion) pot to sign up to the competition which would take them out of the Champions League but not their domestic leagues.

The British media were quick to turn their guns on the greed-motivated owners of the Premier League teams involved.

The Guardian's Jonathan Liew said: "How the world's most popular sport managed to hand over so much of its power and wealth and influence to people who despise it.

"Because make no mistake: this is an idea that could only have been devised by someone who truly hates football to its bones.

"Who hates football so much that they want to prune it, gut it, dismember it, from the grassroots game to the World Cup.

"Who finds the very idea of competitive sport offensive, an unhealthy distraction from the main objective, which in a way has always been capitalism's main objective."Matt Dickinson, writing in The Times, was hardly more sparing in his opprobrium, comparing the owners' tactics to that of blackmailers.