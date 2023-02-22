UrduPoint.com

British Minister Of State In FCDO Praises Saudi Organization Of 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 08:40 AM

British minister of State in FCDO praises Saudi Organization of 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Andrew Mitchell praised the Kingdom's organization of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which brought together specialists from around the world to discuss pressing issues related to humanitarian efforts.

In a speech during the session, the British minister stressed the importance of proactive action in humanitarian crises, and how to withstand disasters, noting that global food insecurity and the risk of famine are greater than they have been in decades due to conflicts, the Corona pandemic, and climate change.

Mitchell explained that humanitarian action is a major priority for the United Kingdom, as it is committed to prioritizing effective assistance to those in dire need, in addition to protecting civilians, especially women and girls, stressing the importance of working with the international system and partners to organize proactive action before conflicts and climate shock, and famines.

Concluding his speech, Mitchell expressed his hope that the conference would result in a joint commitment to take actions that support humanitarian efforts, stressing that building proactive measures is crucial to support the most vulnerable people in the world in these difficult times.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Mitchell United Kingdom Women From

Recent Stories

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

6 hours ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.