British minister of State in FCDO praises Saudi Organization of 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Andrew Mitchell praised the Kingdom's organization of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which brought together specialists from around the world to discuss pressing issues related to humanitarian efforts.

In a speech during the session, the British minister stressed the importance of proactive action in humanitarian crises, and how to withstand disasters, noting that global food insecurity and the risk of famine are greater than they have been in decades due to conflicts, the Corona pandemic, and climate change.

Mitchell explained that humanitarian action is a major priority for the United Kingdom, as it is committed to prioritizing effective assistance to those in dire need, in addition to protecting civilians, especially women and girls, stressing the importance of working with the international system and partners to organize proactive action before conflicts and climate shock, and famines.

Concluding his speech, Mitchell expressed his hope that the conference would result in a joint commitment to take actions that support humanitarian efforts, stressing that building proactive measures is crucial to support the most vulnerable people in the world in these difficult times.