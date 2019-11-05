UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British MPs Choose Lindsay Hoyle As New Parliament Speaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as new Parliament speaker

London, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :British MPs voted Monday for Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle to be the next speaker of Britain's parliament, replacing John Bercow, who has played a key and controversial role in the Brexit saga.

Hoyle -- a Labour MP for 22 years and Bercow's deputy since 2010 -- beat out six other contenders for the role, winning the support of 325 of the 540 MPs present for a fourth and final round of voting in the House of Commons.

Related Topics

Parliament Brexit Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

36 minutes ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

1 hour ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

2 hours ago

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.