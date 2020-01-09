UrduPoint.com
British MPs Finally Approve Brexit Deal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

British MPs finally approve Brexit deal

London, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain's House of Commons on Thursday ratified Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement by 330 votes to 231, clearing the way for Brexit to happen after years of delay on January 31.

The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Bill must still be passed by the unelected House of Lords and the European Parliament, which is seen as a formality, before Britain ends almost 50 years of membership in the European integration project.

