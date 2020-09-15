British MPs Give Initial Approval To Controversial Brexit Bill
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:40 AM
London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :British lawmakers on Monday gave their initial approval to a controversial new bill that overrides parts of the Brexit divorce treaty agreed with Brussels only last year.
MPs in the House of Commons backed the UK Internal Market Bill by 340 votes to 263, clearing the way for four days of detailed scrutiny of the text this week and next.