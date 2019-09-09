UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British MPs Vote For Publication Of No-deal Brexit Impact Documents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

British MPs vote for publication of no-deal Brexit impact documents

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :British MPs on Monday voted narrowly in favour of a motion asking the government to publish its impact assessments for a no-deal Brexit, in a new blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The motion, which passed by 311 votes to 302, also asks the government to publish communications between government officials over their plans for the suspension of parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Brexit Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

56 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.