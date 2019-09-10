British MPs vote for publication of no-deal Brexit impact documents

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :British MPs on Monday voted narrowly in favour of a motion asking the government to publish its impact assessments for a no-deal Brexit, in a new blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The motion, which passed by 311 votes to 302, also asks the government to publish communications between government officials over their plans for the suspension of parliament.