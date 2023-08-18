Open Menu

British Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A British nurse was found guilty Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to murder six others at the hospital neonatal unit where she worked, becoming the UK's most prolific killer of children.

Lucy Letby, 33 -- on trial since last October -- was accused of injecting her young victims, who were either sick or born prematurely, with air, overfeeding them milk and poisoning them with insulin.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court in northern England reached all of its verdicts after deliberating for 22 days.

Letby was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

Described by the prosecution as a "calculating" woman who used methods of killing that "didn't leave much of a trace", Letby had repeatedly denied harming the children.

