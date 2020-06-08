UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Oil Giant BP To Cut 10,000 Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

British oil giant BP to cut 10,000 jobs

London, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :British energy giant BP on Monday announced plans to axe "close to 10,000" jobs, or almost 15 percent of its global workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for oil.

"We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP -- most by the end of this year," chief executive Bernard Looney said in a staff email seen by media.

He went on to say that oil prices had plunged "well below the level" the group needed "to turn a profit".

After companies worldwide closed their doors and airlines grounded planes towards the end of the first quarter, oil dropped off a cliff, causing prices to briefly turn negative.

Prices have however rebounded sharply in recent weeks as governments ease lockdowns and businesses slowly reopen.

"It was always part of the plan to make BP a leaner, faster-moving and lower carbon company," said the email from Looney, who recently took over as the group's CEO.

"Then the COVID-19 pandemic took hold... The oil price has plunged well below the level we need to turn a profit.

"We are spending much, much more than we make -- I am talking millions of Dollars, every day. And as a result, our net debt rose by $6 billion in the first quarter," he added.

The majority of job cuts will come from office staff.

"We are protecting the frontline of the company and, as always, prioritizing safe and reliable operations," Looney said.

BP will scrap pay rises for its senior staff this year and likely do away with cash bonuses, he added,The company slumped into a $4.4-billion net loss in the first quarter, during which time Bob Dudley stepped down as group CEO after a decade at the helm.

Soon after starting, Irish national Looney set BP a target to achieve "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.

Related Topics

Company Oil Job Price Ireland Media From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Lockdowns averted 3 million deaths in 11 European ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes guidance webinar for st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.