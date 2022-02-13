British Open bonus for Vic Open trio

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Australians Dimi Papadatos and Matt Griffin, along with New Zealander Ben Campbell, earned berths at the British Open Sunday as the top three finishers at the Vic Open.

Papadatos took the title at the 13th Beach Golf Links outside Melbourne with a final round 66 to end on a 21-under-par 267, one clear of Campbell and five ahead of Griffin.

The top three were all guaranteed a start at St. Andrews in July after playing spots were transferred from the New Zealand Open, which was called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"The (British) Open is just an added bonus," said Sydney-based Papadatos, who played the Open at Royal Portrush in 2020, missing the cut.

"I was just trying to get the win today, so that was definitely the highlight. I'll worry about the Open when it comes." The innovative Vic Open is the only of the world's professional golf tours events in which men and women tee off in alternate groups on the same course.

Former US PGA champion Hannah Green lifted the women's title, six clear of Karis Davidson and Wendy Hillier with a 13-under-par 276, but she had to scrap for most of her round on Sunday, finding birdies hard to come by.

"I knew I needed to stay patient," said the world number 30, who was returning from a three-month layoff.

"I felt really nervous even with a six-shot lead coming down the last."