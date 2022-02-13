UrduPoint.com

British Open Bonus For Vic Open Trio

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

British Open bonus for Vic Open trio

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Australians Dimi Papadatos and Matt Griffin, along with New Zealander Ben Campbell, earned berths at the British Open Sunday as the top three finishers at the Vic Open.

Papadatos took the title at the 13th Beach Golf Links outside Melbourne with a final round 66 to end on a 21-under-par 267, one clear of Campbell and five ahead of Griffin.

The top three were all guaranteed a start at St. Andrews in July after playing spots were transferred from the New Zealand Open, which was called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"The (British) Open is just an added bonus," said Sydney-based Papadatos, who played the Open at Royal Portrush in 2020, missing the cut.

"I was just trying to get the win today, so that was definitely the highlight. I'll worry about the Open when it comes." The innovative Vic Open is the only of the world's professional golf tours events in which men and women tee off in alternate groups on the same course.

Former US PGA champion Hannah Green lifted the women's title, six clear of Karis Davidson and Wendy Hillier with a 13-under-par 276, but she had to scrap for most of her round on Sunday, finding birdies hard to come by.

"I knew I needed to stay patient," said the world number 30, who was returning from a three-month layoff.

"I felt really nervous even with a six-shot lead coming down the last."

Related Topics

World Melbourne Tours Same Lead July Women Sunday 2020 All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

4 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>