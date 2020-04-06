British Open cancelled due to virus: organisers

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The British Open has been cancelled for the first time due to the coronavirus, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

The 149th Open was scheduled to take place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent in July.

Golf's oldest major will now be hosted at the same Sandwich venue in 2021.

"The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and the R&A's advisers," an R&A statement said.