UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Open Cancelled Due To Virus: Organisers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

British Open cancelled due to virus: organisers

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The British Open has been cancelled for the first time due to the coronavirus, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

The 149th Open was scheduled to take place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent in July.

Golf's oldest major will now be hosted at the same Sandwich venue in 2021.

"The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and the R&A's advisers," an R&A statement said.

Related Topics

UK George Same July From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

37 minutes ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

1 hour ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

1 hour ago

De-sealing at Manga started

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.