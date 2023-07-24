British Open champion Harman keen to de-stress on his tractor

(@FahadShabbir)

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :British Open champion Brian Harman says he will celebrate his first major win at Hoylake by jumping on his new tractor, joking that he is a man of many layers "like an onion".

The 36-year-old American returned a score of one under par in his final round on Sunday for a 13-under total, finishing six strokes clear of the chasing pack.

As the rain lashed the Royal Liverpool course, Harman, a passionate bow-and-arrow hunter, plotted some down time back in the United States.

"I had a nice week a couple weeks ago and I bought a new tractor for my hunting place, so I'll get home and I'll be on the tractor mowing grass in the next few weeks, so I'm excited about that," he said.