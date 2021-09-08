UrduPoint.com

British Open To Return To Royal Portrush In 2025

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

London, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The British Open is to return to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland in 2025, organisers the R&A announced on Wednesday.

The links course previously hosted the championship in 1951 and again in 2019, when Irishman Shane Lowry won the claret jug.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

"There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men's players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again."US golfer Collin Morikawa won this year's British Open at Royal St George's in July.

The 150th Open next year will be played at St Andrews in Scotland, with the following two championships being held at Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon.

