British Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora forum pays tributes to Karbala Martyrs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 30 (APP):British Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora forum while paying rich tributes to Karbala Martyrs, Sunday described the supreme sacrifices of lives offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is a beacon of light for oppressed humanity.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Karbala, they described the supreme sacrifices of the precious lives offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala for righteousness and truth fighting against the evil forces.

In his message on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur, being commemorated the world over including the United Kingdom, the Chairman of Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), the international Kashmiris rights outfit, Raja Sikander Khan said in London on Sunday that the incident of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam.

He said it reminds us of the renowned pledge to render every kind of sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

He said the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) and his companions had guiding principles for the whole humanity. The sacrificeS of Imam-e-Hussain (RA) and his warrior companions also inspired the nations offering sacrifices for their liberation against the occupation forces, he added.

The GPKSC Chairman said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions by sacrificing their lives for a supreme cause had set an enduring precedence for the freedom-loving people, and the oppressed nations.

"The Karbala incident will continue to inspire all humanity to offer sacrifices to get rid of the oppression and injustice" the President said paying tribute to Karbala martyrs", Raja Sikander said.

He said great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had left a lesson for the Muslims to sacrifice even their lives, if needed.

People of occupied Kashmir following the suit were offering great sacrifices for the freedom from the Indian Manacles.

He said martyrdom of the great Imam and his companions gave us the lesson of patience, courage, selflessness and true commitment to religion. Their sacrifice had saved mankind from the gravest destruction, he added.

He recalled that objectives of those who went to Karbala was to preserve and uphold basic human values. It was a battle between good and evil and between justice and injustice", he added.

The GPKSC President emphasized as saying " we need to seek guidance from the Karbala tragedy to achieve our supreme cause".

"Our Kashmiri brethren and sisters were waiting for us and on this sacred occasion, we pledge that we would promote fraternity and brotherhood, harmony and the spirit of sacrifice in our national life", he added.

Both of the Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora leaders called for promoting the principles of equality, tolerance and unity and to follow strictly the footprints of Hazarat Imam-e-Hussain (RA).