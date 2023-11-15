British-Pakistani Soprano discusses music industry matters with minister Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Saira Peter, a British-Pakistani soprano and Sufi opera singer, called on Jamal Shah, Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, at the Division here Wednesday to discuss mutual interest issues pertaining to the music industry.

During the meeting, Saira Peter, accompanied by her official manager Zafar Francis and her husband Stephen Smith, an ethnomusicologist and pianist/harmonium player, proposed the organization of her solo concert at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Presently, Saira Peter collaborates with British artists in creating the world's inaugural full-scale "Sufi Opera," a musical stage drama centered on the narrative of Umar Marvi, one of Latif's "seven heroines" of Sindh. Upon its completion, the production is scheduled to be performed in London, with Saira Peter assuming the role of 'Marvi'.

Muhammad Ayub Jamali, the Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the minister presented her with a shield.