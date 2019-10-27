British Pakistanis, Kashmiris hold massive protest outside 10 Downing streets

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held a big demonstration outside 10 Downing Street on Sunday afternoon to mark October 27 as "Black day" and express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, facing illegal occupation of Kashmir for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5.

It may be mentioned here that on October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, suspending the the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the protest including men, women, and children who gathered outside the Parliament building Westminister London marched towards the 10 Downing Street and started making speeches against Modi led the fascist Indian government and atrocities being perpetrated on the defenseless people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) urging the United Nations and the international community including the United Kingdom (UK) to put pressure on India to stop massive human rights violations on innocent people of IOK, end siege and lockdown of the occupied valley and create a conducive environment for holding of UN-sponsored plebiscite in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to allow its people to decide their future destiny.

The participants also expressed their solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke.

According to observers, this was also the largest protest gathering by British-Pakistanis, Kashmiris community in London, in which people from all walks of life and political parties gathered outside the 10 Downing street.

The participants who were carrying placards inscribing slogans "We want freedom", "Freedom is our right, India free Kashmir", "Modi butcher murdabad", "Indian occupation troops get out of Kashmir", " We want right of self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke", "International community help us" "Stop Modi from genocide of Kashmiris", "India the biggest terrorist state in the world","Impose economic sanctions against India for the genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir" "Kashmiris want justice from the International community and the UK", " Where is UN on Kashmir issue", "Kashmiris are human without human rights", etc.

They were also chanting anti-India and Modi and pro-freedom slogans strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities being perpetrated against innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir to crush their the indigenous struggle to the right of self- determination granted to them by the United Nation Security Council some seventy years ago.

The participants of the rally urged the international community including The United Kingdom to play its vital role to stop India massive violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and immediately implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir to enable the people of Kashmir to decide their future destiny through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The participants rejected the Indian government's August 5 decision of the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35 A in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an attempt to alter the the demographic structure of the occupied region.

Later, the participants of the rally dispersed peacefully, while they were not allowed to march towards Indian High Commission by the police.