British Pakistanis, Kashmiris observe 4th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, pay glowing tributes to his sacrifice

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :British Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the United Kingdom (UK) Wednesday observed the 4th Martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani and paid glowing tributes to his sacrifices for Indian occupied Kashmir freedom movement and reiterated the resolve that they by following his footprints would continue their struggle till the realization of birth right to self determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

Burhan Muzaffar Wani, a young Kashmiri freedom movement leader in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was martyred by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in the occupied valley on July 8,2016.

To observe the 4th martyrdom day of Shaheed Burhan Wani, Global Kashmir & Pakistan Council Chairman Raja Sikandar Khan organized a peaceful protest rally in front of Indian High Commission London which was participated by the British Pakistani and Kashmiri community. The participants chanted slogans including "We want freedom", "Indian occupation forces get out of Kashmir", "Freedom is our right", "United Nations and United Kingdom, force India stop human rights violations and urge it to Implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir"."We pay tributes to Burhan Wani and other freedom fighters in IOJK", "We will continue struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation and till the achievement of our birth right to self-determination", "India stop tortures and atrocities in IOJK".

On the occasion , the protesters including men and women followed the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the UK government. The protesters also chanted slogans against India's fascist Modi government.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Raja Fahim Kayani stated that the international community must play its role by forcing India for lifting the inhuman curfew restrictions in Indian occupied Kashmir, and now was the time to impose economical sanctions on India, because India has violated the universal declaration of human rights, and the UN security council resolutions on Kashmir.

Kayani questioned why India was not permitting foreign observers to visit occupied Kashmir, if everything was normal and it has nothing to hide from outside the world.

Raja Fahim Kayani stated that innocent Kashmiri's were suffering under a brutal lockdown for over eleven months, which has been designed to target the vulnerable, women, children and young people, they have been deprived of their basic human rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Global Kashmir & Pakistan Council Chairman Raja Sikandar Khan stated that today "we were here to show our support and solidarity for the freedom struggle of the innocent people of IOJ&K." "We are stood in solidarity in commemorating the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani who gave the supreme sacrifice of his life, for the liberation of his motherland from the Indian manacles.

He wanted a brighter future for coming Kashmiri generations to be able to live freely, without any fear or atrocities, being perpetrated by fascist Indian military in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

He called for an immediate end to atrocities and gross violations of Human rights in IOJK and implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

Raja Sikandar called upon the Government of Pakistan to send envoys in different countries, who have plenty of knowledge about the history of Kashmir and Kashmir issue in different parts of the world to highlight the Kashmir issue and steps should be taken for the implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for its peaceful solution.

He appreciated Pakistan government for appointing Shehyar Khan Afridi who is an energetic and competent person as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee.

He criticized former Chariman of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who during his tenure did nothing for the promotion of Kashmir cause and only enjoyed perks and privileges.

Habib Jan Baloch, speaking on the occasion, strongly condemned India for gross violations of human rights by the Indian occupation forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated that Kashmiris would continue their struggle against India subjugation till the realization of birth right to self determination.

He demanded that the UNSC resolutions should be implemented for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Soraya Boyd, CEO-Founder Facilitate Global said that the right to self determination was the sovereign inalienable right of all Kashmiris.

Under fascist Modi regime, India become lawless. Human rights violations were being committed against civilians and defenceless population in the Valley of Kashmir on daily basis.

Modi must be held accountable, she added.

Rehana Ali, Director International Human Rights Voice of Victims stated that women and children have been targeted during the Kashmir conflict to inflict torture.

The Indian army have used rape as a weapon of war against the women and young girls of occupied Kashmir.

The army has been given impunity under black laws and so far not a single Indian army soldier has been prosecuted for their inhumane violence.

Azam Farooq, Secretary General Tehreek e Kashmir UK Midland Zone stated that the image of a three year old child, who was sat on top of the murdered body of his grandfather, shot by Indian forces, has sent shock waves across the region. That picture has exposed the real face of so called largest democracy of the world, and Modi cannot continue to hide behind the fake propaganda of Bollywood and so called digital India.

The strength of social media has fully exposed Modi's neo Nazi fascism, he remarked.

Riaz Mehmood, Ex Minister AJK said that Kashmir struggle has entered into new phase after the death of Burhan wani shaheed.

India should read writing on the wall Indian army has been defeated in occupied Kashmir, he remarked.

Councillor (Cllr) Ishrat Shah said that Kashmir issue was the longest unresolved issue in the United Nations and it was the responsibility of the UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

The participants on the occasion also paid rich tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani and other freedom fighters for their heroic struggle for freedom against Indian occupation of occupied Kashmir.

They said the sacrifices of the valiant people of occupied Kashmir would not go waste and the day was not far off that their sacrifices and struggle would crown with success.

Later the participants of the protest dispursed peacefully.