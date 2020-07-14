(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, British Pakistanis and Kashmiris commemorated July 13, as "Martyres Day" and paid rich tributes to the 22 Kashmiris who were martyred, one after the other, on this day outside the Srinagar Central Jail by the troops of Dogra Maharaja in 1931.

In Indian occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe a complete strike in the occupied territory in the remembrance of the martyrs.

On July 31, 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

According to the reports and history, the victims had gathered in the jail premises to attend the court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer, who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy Dogra rule.

The tension was brewing Jammu and Kashmir during Dogra rule since April 19, 1931 when Imam Munshi Muhammad Ishaq was stopped by Dogra police chief, Chowdry Ram Chand, from delivering Eid Khutba (sermon) in the Municipal Park of Jammu.

The incident triggered massive demonstrations in Jammu city that continued for many days. Ban on Eid Khutba was followed by the desecration of the Holy Quran at the hands of Dogra troops in Jammu. This outrageous act led to widespread resentment throughout the State.

In Srinagar, people held massive gatherings at historic Jamia Masjid and other mosques, shrines and Imamabargahs to denounce this blasphemy and demanded punishment to the culprits.

A youth, Abdul Qadeer, was also part of a crowd, which was listening to the speeches delivered by prominent Kashmiri leaders at one such gathering held in Khanqah-e-Mualla.

When the meeting concluded, Abdul Qadeer pointing his finger to the Dogra Maharaja's palace raised full-throated slogans "destroy its every brick". He was accused of sedition and arrested instantly.

Abdul Qadeer was to be tried in the court but due to a large public resentment the court was shifted to the Srinagar Central Jail.

On July 12, 1931, intense public demonstrations were held throughout the city against the shifting of the court to the Central Jail.

On July 13, 1931 thousands of people thronged the Central Jail in Srinagar Kashmir valley to witness the trial of Abdul Qadeer.

As the time for obligatory Zuhar prayers approached, one of the youth stood up and started reciting "Azan".

He was shot dead and martyred by the Dogra soldiers and next youth started the 'Azan' where it was left by the martyred youth.

He was also killed and in the process of completing the "Azan" a total of 22 Kashmiris were martyred, one after the other.

This massacre was the blackest chapter in the history of Dogra regime.

Before this wholesale slaughter, the Kashmiris had been facing the worst brutalities of their rulers since the selling of Jammu and Kashmir with predominantly Muslim population by the Britain to Dogra dynasty for Rs7.5 million under the Treaty of Amritsar in 1846.

The Dogra period was considered to be the worst phase of the Kashmir history on account of cruelties meted out to the Muslims.

On July 13, 1931, was a significant day due to the fact that it was the first occasion when the Kashmiris rose en masse against the oppression of the Dogra Maharaja.

Under Indian occupation, the new saga of Kashmiris' sufferings started after the announcement of the understanding behind the Partition Plan of the Indian subcontinent by the British government in 1947.

Under the Plan, the British India Colony was to be divided into two sovereign states - Pakistan and India.

The understanding behind the Partition Plan had given the right to the then Princely States to accede to either of the two countries on the basis of their geography and demography.

The Kashmiris had a great feeling to join Pakistan due to their strong geographical, religious and cultural bonds with the country.

However, their dream of becoming part of Pakistan was shattered by the landing of Indian Army in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 in total disregard to the Partition Plan that sowed the seeds of the Kashmir dispute.

This shows that Kashmir is the unfinished part of the partition of South Asian subcontinent.

The continued denial of their rights by India compelled the people of the occupied territory to start a massive uprising in 1989.

It picked up pace with the passage of time and gave sleepless nights to the Indian rulers.

The people rose against the illegal occupation and vowed to continue their struggle till Kashmir's liberation from Indian bondage .

According to the reports that over four hundred and fifty thousand Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom since 1947 for their resistance against Indian hegemony and occupation and their love for Pakistan.

Over 95,623 persons were martyred by Indian troops 7,141 of them in custody since January 1989 and this genocide and custodial killings still continued unabated in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to quell their freedom struggle against Indian occupation and to achieve their inalienable right to self determination granted to them by the UNSC.