British PM Congratulates Muslims On Eid Al-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

British PM congratulates Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended his warmest wishes to Muslims in the United Kingdom and around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

In a message circulated by the British government, the Prime Minister commended Muslims' solidarity, compassion, and philanthropy which, he added, were evidently seen in the community-based emergency response and generous support to the victims of the deadly earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

Sunak also expressed appreciation for the outstanding contribution of the Muslim community to the U.K., be it in business, sports, media, public services, or national health services.

