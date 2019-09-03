UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British PM Faces Brexit Rebellion, Threatens Election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:50 AM

British PM faces Brexit rebellion, threatens election

London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion by his own lawmakers on Tuesday over his Brexit strategy, despite warning he would respond to any defeat by calling an early election.

Members of Johnson's own Conservative party are preparing to join opposition lawmakers to try to force a delay to Britain's exit from the European Union if he cannot secure a divorce deal with Brussels in the next few weeks.

If they win an initial vote on Tuesday evening, however, Johnson has threatened to call a snap election for October 14 in a bid to strengthen his hand, a senior government official said.

Johnson took office in July promising to deliver on the 2016 referendum vote for Brexit, and take Britain out of the EU on October 31 no matter what.

He says he wants an amicable divorce with Brussels but has rejected the exit terms on offer and says he is willing to walk away without a deal.

However, many MPs fear a "no deal" exit will cause huge economic disruption and a cross-party coalition will on Tuesday begin trying to legislate against this scenario.

They will seek first to take control of the parliamentary agenda to make time on Wednesday to debate a bill that could see Brexit delayed to January 31, 2020, if no deal is agreed.

In a defiant statement in Downing Street on Monday evening, Johnson refused to change course.

He said the chances of striking a deal with Brussels "have been rising" ahead of a summit of EU leaders on October 17 and 18.

But he attributed this to his tough stance, saying a vote by MPs to delay Brexit would "chop the legs out from under the UK position".

"I want everybody to know -- there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay," he said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Threatened European Union Divorce Brussels United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit January July October 2016 2020 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

8 hours ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

8 hours ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

8 hours ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

8 hours ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

8 hours ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.