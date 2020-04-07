British PM fights virus in intensive care as global toll soars

London, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's prime minister was battling the coronavirus in intensive care Tuesday, the highest-profile case in the pandemic that continued to chalk up new death toll milestones in the United States and Europe.

Boris Johnson's fight against the disease underscored the indiscriminate nature of COVID-19, which has restricted freedoms for some four billion people, wrecked the global economy and upended society.

The pandemic's relentless death march across the planet has already claimed more than 73,000 victims out of 1.32 million confirmed cases, with warnings that much worse is yet to come.

A record new surge of 833 deaths in France and a jump in the Italian death toll on Monday doused tentative hopes of a beginning to the end of the agony in European hotspots.

And the United States recorded 1,150 deaths over 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said.

However, glimmers of hope flickered in the daily diet of deadly statistics, with US President Donald Trump tweeting there was "light at the end of the tunnel."In New York state, the US epicentre of the crisis, the rate of growth in the death toll appeared to be slowing, although state Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that "now is not the time to be lax.""New York City is fighting back. We have an invisible enemy. We have a ferocious enemy. But this city is fighting back with everything we've got," said mayor Bill de Blasio.