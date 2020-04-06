British PM hospitalised with coronavirus but 'still in charge'

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in "good spirits" on Monday and remained in charge of the government despite his admission to hospital for tests after suffering "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus 10 days after being diagnosed, officials said.

Johnson announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the most high-profile world leader to be infected with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe.

The 55-year-old had been self-isolating in his Downing Street flat but on Sunday evening, still suffering a high temperature and a cough, he was driven to a nearby state-run hospital on the advice of his doctor.

Officials said it was a "precautionary step" but it has raised questions about how ill the Conservative leader really is -- and if he can still run the country.

"The prime minister had a comfortable night in St Thomas' Hospital in London and is in good spirits. He remains in hospital under observation," Johnson's spokesman said.

The Conservative leader is still receiving updates on government business in hospital and official documents, and "remains in charge of the government", he said.

The spokesman added when Johnson might be discharged would be "entirely a matter for doctors rather than anyone else." His de facto deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, chaired the daily coronavirus meeting on Monday morning in his absence.

The British government has been criticised for initially refusing to follow other European countries in requiring people to stay home as the virus spread.

And Johnson himself said in early March that he was still shaking hands with people.

But two weeks ago he ordered a nationwide lockdown and Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak, with almost 50,000 confirmed hospital cases and nearly 5,000 deaths so far.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, have both been infected with coronavirus, although they have since recovered.

In response to the crisis, Queen Elizabeth II made a rare public address on Sunday night, evoking the spirit of World War II and urging Britons to stay united.

"We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again," she said.

- Working non-stop - Housing minister Robert Jenrick told BBC television that the prime minister had been working "phenomenally hard" during the crisis, adding that he would be finding it "very frustrating" to be ill.

Johnson is not known to have any underlying health issues, although he has struggled with his weight, but some questioned if he should have taken more time off.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries, who also had coronavirus but has recovered, added: "Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep and recover.

"Boris has risked his health and worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus." Sarah Vine, a newspaper columnist and wife of senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, added: "Boris has worked non-stop throughout his illness -- and now we see the result." - Persistent symptoms - US President Donald Trump said he was "hopeful and sure" Johnson would recover, calling the prime minister "a friend of mine" and a "great leader".