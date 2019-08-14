UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British PM Sees 'collaboration' Between Anti-Brexit MPs, Brussels

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

British PM sees 'collaboration' between anti-Brexit MPs, Brussels

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said Brussels and Brexit-blocking MPs were guilty of a "terrible collaboration" that would force Britain towards a no-deal exit from the EU.

He accused the European Union of taking an uncompromising position towards London because it believes Brexit can be stopped in the British parliament.

Taking questions from the public live on Facebook -- a first for a British PM -- Johnson said Brussels needed to compromise to avoid the UK leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

It came after former finance minister Philip Hammond slammed Johnson's "wrecking" approach to negotiations, saying the new PM had set Brussels an impossibly high bar to meet, in demanding the complete removal of its fallback provisions.

"There's a terrible collaboration going on between people who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends," Johnson said.

"They are not compromising at all on the withdrawal agreement... because they still think that Brexit can be blocked in parliament," he said.

"The awful thing is that the longer that goes on, the more likely it is, of course, that we will be forced to leave with a no-deal Brexit." The British parliament three times rejected the divorce deal negotiated between Brussels and Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.

Many MPs were troubled by the "backstop" -- a mechanism that would keep the UK in EU customs arrangements to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Johnson said he did not want a no-deal Brexit but Brussels had to give ground in order to avoid it.

"The more they think there's a chance Brexit can be blocked in parliament, the more adamant they are in sticking to their position," he said.

- No-deal 'betrayal': Hammond - Earlier, Hammond said a no-deal Brexit would betray Britain's 2016 decision to leave the EU.

Hammond, who quit as chancellor just hours before Johnson took over from May on July 24, said there was no popular or parliamentary mandate for a no-deal Brexit, saying most people wanted an orderly exit from the EU.

"No-deal would be a betrayal of the 2016 referendum result. It must not happen," he wrote in The Times newspaper.

He said it could turn Britain into "a diminished and inward-looking little England".

Hammond said the shift of position from seeking changes to the backstop to demanding its complete removal "is a pivot from a tough negotiating stance to a wrecking one".

"This is a demand the EU cannot, and will not, accede to," he wrote.

"It's time for our government to demonstrate its commitment to a genuine negotiation with the EU to achieve a deal." Hammond said a no-deal Brexit would risk breaking up of the United Kingdom.

He also warned that if parliament wanted to go down a particular route to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the means would emerge to allow that to happen.

John Bercow, the speaker of parliament's lower House of Commons, warned separately he would "fight... with every bone in my body" against any attempt by Johnson to suspend parliament to force through no-deal against MPs' wishes.

The Commons "must have its way", he told an audience at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Facebook European Union Divorce Brussels London Edinburgh Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May July October Border 2016 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

31 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.