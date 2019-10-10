British PM tells Trump of 'disappointment' at US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Donald Trump in a phone call on Wednesday of his "disappointment" at US tariffs recently announced against EU exports and pressed for them to be scrapped, his office said.

"The Prime Minister underlined his disappointment at the US announcement of tariffs against UK and EU exports in the Airbus-Boeing dispute, which will harm a number of industries including Scotch Whisky," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement.

"He pressed the President not to impose the tariffs."