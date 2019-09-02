British PM to call election for Oct 14 if MPs defeat him on Brexit: official

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for a general election to be held on October 14 if he is defeated in a parliamentary vote on his Brexit strategy to be held on Tuesday, a senior government official said on Monday.

The official said that if, as expected, rebel MPs from his Conservative party join with the opposition to defeat Johnson, the government would immediately table a vote for Wednesday on holding a general election.