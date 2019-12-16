UrduPoint.com
British PM To Present Brexit Bill To MPs On Friday: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

British PM to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday: spokesman

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government intends to present a bill to parliament on Friday to enable Britain to leave the European Union next month, his spokesman said.

"We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker (of the House of Commons)," Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Monday.

