British PM's Top Aide Accused Of Second Lockdown Breach: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

British PM's top aide accused of second lockdown breach: reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :A top advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fresh allegations Sunday that he had breached coronavirus lockdown rules for a second time.

The British government had on Saturday rejected calls to sack Dominic Cummings over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country while displaying symptoms of the disease.

Cummings, who announced he was suffering from coronavirus symptoms on March 30, was seen with his young son close to his parents' home in Durham, northeastern England, more than 250 miles (400 kilometres) away from his London home on March 31.

The Observer and Sunday Mirror reported that he had broken lockdown restrictions again and was seen in Durham a second time on April 19, days after he had returned to work in London following his first trip north, quoting witnesses.

Another witness told the papers Cummings was also spotted in the town of Barnard Castle, 30 kilometres from Durham, on April 12.

After defending Cummings against calls for his resignation, Downing Street late Saturday said it "would not waste time" responding to the fresh allegations.

