British Pound Gains 1.3% On Dollar On Post-Brexit Deal Hopes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:00 PM

British pound gains 1.3% on dollar on post-Brexit deal hopes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The British pound surged Wednesday against the Dollar on optimism that London will finally reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Sterling rose to $1.35 around 1551 GMT. The pound also gained against the euro, which stood at 90.16 pence.

European sources told AFP that the EU and Britain could agree the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal within hours.

"We are in the final phase," one official said. Asked whether this meant a deal later Wednesday, a source close to the talks said: "Very likely, yes."British media also reported that a deal was close at hand.

The pound was also supported by a reopening of the port of Dover, which eased conditions for hauliers carrying vital goods.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

