British Premier Apologizes For Not Fastening His Seatbelt While Filming In Moving Car

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 09:00 AM

British premier apologizes for not fastening his seatbelt while filming in moving car

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged breaking the law by not fastening his seatbelt while recording a video in the back of a moving car, a British daily reported Thursday.

Sunak removed his seatbelt as a passenger in the back seat of a car to record the video message, according to Downing Street, which expressed regret for the "brief lack of judgment." "That was a brief error of judgment," a spokesperson for the prime minister told the Guardian newspaper. "The prime minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip.

" Noting that the prime minister "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes," the spokesperson said: "The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt. It was an error of judgment; he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you've seen, but he accepts that was a mistake."The video, which is no longer visible, was posted on Sunak's Instagram account.

Anyone who is driving or riding in a vehicle without a seatbelt is breaking the law and may face a fine of up to £500 ($619), according to Sunak's government's safety campaign.

