British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital , a UK government statement said on Sunday.

A statement issued by the 10 Downing street said "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work".

The British prime minister thanked everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he had received, the statement said.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness", the statement said.