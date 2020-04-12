UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital , a UK government statement said on Sunday.

A statement issued by the 10 Downing street said "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work".

The British prime minister thanked everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he had received, the statement said.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness", the statement said.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

22 minutes ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

2 hours ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.