British Prime Minister Sunak pivots to attend UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt

LONDON, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that he will go to Egypt to attend the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 27, reversing his previous decision to skip it.

"There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change," Sunak said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend COP27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future," he added, referring to the last conference in the series, COP26, hosted in the Scottish capital in fall 2021.

Initially, Sunak said he would not go in order to focus on "other pressing domestic commitments," a nod to the difficult economic situation at home. A critical financial statement will be made by the government on Nov.

17.

This decision was widely condemned, however, and he was urged to go to the UN climate conference.

Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party's shadow climate secretary, said on Twitter: "The prime minister has been shamed into going to COP27 by the torrent of disbelief that he would fail to turn up. He is going to avoid embarrassment not to provide leadership." Green Party MP Caroline Lucas also said on Twitter: "Glad to see Sunak's screeching U-turn on COP27, but what an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage. Let this be a lesson to him – climate leadership matters.

"Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds." COP27 is set to start on Sunday, Nov. 6 and run through Nov. 18.