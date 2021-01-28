British racer Jones will make IndyCar return in 2021

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Ed Jones, a Dubai-born British racer sidelined last year by financial issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, will make an IndyCar comeback in 2021, team owners announced Wednesday.

The 2017 IndyCar Rookie of the Year who was third that year in his Indianapolis 500 debut, will drive for former IndyCar racers Jimmy Vasser and Dale Coyne.

"I'm pumped for the opportunity," Jones said. "It's great to be back." The 25-year-old driver was planning to race touring cars across Europe in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

"The partners I had there weren't so keen after what was going on," Jones said. "That was the time when I started thinking about Indycar, how we could get back.

"It was frustrating. You had to deal with it, work on yourself, see how you can make yourself better." After three third-place efforts over 47 races in three seasons with three different IndyCar teams, Jones went back to the crew where he started in 2017, one that got him on the podium at Indy in only his sixth series start and second oval event.

"We're very happy to have Ed Jones back with us," Coyne said. "Ed had a great rookie season in 2017, which included our best finish of third at the Indianapolis 500. Now we hope to continue where we left off with him and look forward to a strong season."The 2021 IndyCar season gets under way on April 18 with the Grand Prix of Alabama at Birmingham.