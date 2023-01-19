- Home
British Stock Market Closes Higher
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 09:20 AM
London, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The main index of London Stock Exchange (FTSE 100) closed up by 0.26%.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - recorded gains equivalent to 20.33 points, to reach 7830.70 points.
