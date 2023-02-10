UrduPoint.com

British Stock Market Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) closed the day up by 0.33%.

The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - recorded gains equivalent to 25.98 points, at 7911.15 points.

