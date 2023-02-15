- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
British Stock Market Closes Higher
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 09:40 AM
London, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) closed the day up by 0.22%.
The index--which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange--recorded a gain of 17.60 points to 7965.20 points.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023
Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok
UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems
Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Minister of Economy & Planning meets with Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade8 minutes ago
-
Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant8 minutes ago
-
Sales revenue of China's gaming market at 39 bln USD in 20228 minutes ago
-
Conte searching for Spurs 'belief' after Milan defeat8 minutes ago
-
Too warm in Canada: world's largest ice rink may not open8 minutes ago
-
Chinese farmers hit per capita income milestone9 minutes ago
-
Diaz fires AC Milan to Champions League win over Tottenham18 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM meets President of the European Council18 minutes ago
-
Uprooted: Amazonian Siekopai people battle for return to ancestral land18 minutes ago
-
Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie18 minutes ago
-
Seventh round of trade negotiations between GCC & Korea launched19 minutes ago
-
General Entertainment Authority to host first entertainment Forum in Middle East29 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.