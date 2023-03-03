UrduPoint.com

British Stock Market Closes Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

British stock market closes higher

London, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) closed Thursday up by 0.37%.

The index - which includes the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange - recorded gains equivalent to 29.11 points, to reach 7944.04 points.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange London London Stock Exchange

Recent Stories

Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with ..

Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM

12 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another s ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another step on a voyage of discovery

55 minutes ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on National Day

55 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.