British Stock Market Closes Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM
London, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) closed Thursday up by 0.37%.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange - recorded gains equivalent to 29.11 points, to reach 7944.04 points.
