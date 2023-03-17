- Home
British Stock Market Closes Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The London Stock Exchange's main index, "FTSE 100," ended its trading on the upside.
The index -- which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange -- recorded a gain of 65.58 points, or 0.89%, to reach the level of 7,410.03 points.
