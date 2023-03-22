- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
British Stock Market Closes Higher
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The main London Stock Exchange index, the FTSE 100, ended the day's trading on the upside.
The index--which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange--gained 132.37, or 1.79 percent, to 7,536.22.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%
PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects
Local Press: UAE's One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023
Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
China renews yellow alert for sandstorms2 minutes ago
-
Virtual health hospital gets canadian accreditation2 minutes ago
-
Kuwait SP secures aggregate win against Algeria's JS Saoura in 2023 King Salman Club Cup2 minutes ago
-
Cuban rum masters preserve a century-old tradition12 minutes ago
-
Vietnam cuts retail fuel prices for second time in March12 minutes ago
-
Giant panda Bao Xin dies from multiple organ failure12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close nearly 2% higher after US gains22 minutes ago
-
Russian navy 'repelled' drone attack on Crimea port42 minutes ago
-
'Guns and Roses': Bulgaria arms trade booms on Ukraine war1 hour ago
-
Sixers into playoffs after Cavs down Nets2 hours ago
-
New York plays waiting game over expected Trump indictment2 hours ago
-
IMF and Ukraine reach $15.6 billion loan agreement2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.