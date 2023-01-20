- Home
British Stock Market Closes Lower
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange closed its trading down Thursday.
The main index, "FTSE 100", which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange, recorded a decline of 1.07%, at 83.41 points, to record 7,747.29 points.
