British Stock Market Closes Lower

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 08:50 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange closed its trading down Thursday.

The main index, "FTSE 100", which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange, recorded a decline of 1.07%, at 83.41 points, to record 7,747.29 points.

