British Stock Market Closes Lower
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange's main index, "FTSE 100", closed its trading down today.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - decreased by 0.29%, equivalent to 22.91 points, to reach 7907.72 points.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
