British Stock Market Closes Lower

March 01, 2023

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange's main index, "FTSE 100", ended its trading Tuesday on a lower note.

The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - decreased by 0.46%, equivalent to 36.56 points, to reach 7977.75 points.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

