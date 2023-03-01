- Home
British Stock Market Closes Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM
London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :London Stock Exchange's main index, "FTSE 100", ended its trading Tuesday on a lower note.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - decreased by 0.46%, equivalent to 36.56 points, to reach 7977.75 points.
