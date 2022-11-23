- Home
British Stocks Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 11:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) closed the day, up by 1.03%.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - recorded gains equivalent to 75.99 points, to reach 7452.84 points.
