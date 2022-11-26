- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
British Stocks Close Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) on Friday evening closed, up by 0.27%.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - gained 20.07 points, to reach 7486.67 points.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports
Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today
Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b
Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar
Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
SAMF President: FIA WTCR 2022 extension of "Our Series of World-Class Sporting Events"28 seconds ago
-
Taliban curbs on women amount to crimes against humanity: UN experts31 seconds ago
-
FIA World Touring Car Cup 2022 to Kick off on Saturday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit11 minutes ago
-
First Saudi driver to compete in FIA WTCR 2022 series at Jeddah Corniche Circuit11 minutes ago
-
Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition to open in Turkish capital11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Stocks Close Mixed21 minutes ago
-
Commercial processing system on international trade enhances national product competitiveness31 minutes ago
-
China's telecom sector registers stable growth in Jan-Oct51 minutes ago
-
India reports 389 new COVID-19 cases1 hour ago
-
China's software sector sees robust revenue growth in first 10 months1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka plans to end power cuts next year1 hour ago
-
Tesla to recall almost 13,000 Model three vehicles in China1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.