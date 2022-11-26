UrduPoint.com

British Stocks Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) on Friday evening closed, up by 0.27%.

The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - gained 20.07 points, to reach 7486.67 points.

