British Stocks Close Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) ::The London Stock Exchange's main index (FTSE 100) on Saturday evening closed, up by 0.27%.
The index - which includes the 100 largest companies in the London Stock Exchange - gained 20.07 points, to reach 7486.67 points.
