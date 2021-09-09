British teen qualifier Raducanu reaches US Open semi-final

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :British 18-year-old sensation Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach the US Open women's semi-finals by defeating Switzerland's Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

World number 150 Raducanu, only the fourth qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, will face the winner of Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova, this year's Wimbledon runner-up, and Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.