British Teen Raducanu Defeats Fernandez To Win US Open Women's Title
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:20 AM
New York, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title by defeating Canada's 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday in the US Open women's final.
Raducanu, ranked 150th, was the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown after dispatching 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.
Raducanu also became the youngest Slam champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.
Not since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon had a British woman taken a Slam singles title, with Raducanu the first Briton to claim the US Open crown since Wade in 1968.