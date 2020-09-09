UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Teen's Family Sues US Diplomat's Wife Over Deadly Crash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

British teen's family sues US diplomat's wife over deadly crash

Washington, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The family of a British teenager killed last year in a car crash caused by a US diplomat's wife in England filed a wrongful death suit in Federal court on Wednesday.

Harry Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, along with his twin brother Niall, have asked for compensatory and punitive damages, according to court documents.

Dunn died at age 19 in August 2019 when his motorcycle and a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided near an airbase in Northamptonshire used by the US military.

Anne Sacoolas, who has admitted to being the driver, was charged by British police with causing death by dangerous driving.

However, she cited immunity while refusing to return to Britain to face justice, as the wife of a US diplomat.

The United States ultimately refused to extradite her to face trial in Britain.

The wrongful death and negligence suit, brought in US federal court in Alexandria outside the US capital, Names Sacoolas and her diplomat husband Jonathan.

The force of the collision left "blood and clothing embedded in the front windshield" of Sacoolas's car, the complaint says.

It calls her failure to report the accident to police or to call paramedics "willful and wanton" conduct.

The suit says Jonathan Sacoolas bears "vicarious liability" for his wife's actions as the owner of the vehicle.

It also mentions the "mental anguish" of Dunn's parents in the aftermath of the accident, along with lost wages.

The case has been a thorn in London's relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

US President Donald Trump has called the crash a "terrible accident," saying it was common for Americans in Britain to have difficulty driving on the left side of the road.

Related Topics

Accident Police Washington Immunity Driver Trump Road Vehicle Car Died Wife London Alexandria Charlotte United States August 2019 Family Blood Court

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

20 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

35 minutes ago

NAB seeks assets details of PPP legislator, family ..

2 minutes ago

Due PSX projection to attract more investment: Alv ..

2 minutes ago

Ivory Coast Wishes to Step Up Military Cooperation ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Safety Crucial as AstraZeneca Halts Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.