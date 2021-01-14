UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Tennis Star Andy Murray Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

British tennis star Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray of Britain has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his trip to Australia, British media reported on Thursday.

Murray, 33, planned to take a chartered flight to Melbourne this week as the five-time Australian Open runner-up received a wildcard for this year's tournament.

Despite of the positive result, Murray is still hopeful to make his journey on a later date before the main stage of the Australian Open is unveiled on February 8.

Due to a lingering pelvic injury, Murray missed several competitions in the past two years and the former world number one is placed 123rd in the latest ATP world ranking.

Related Topics

World Australia Melbourne February Australian Open Media Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

3 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

9 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

21 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

5 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

5 minutes ago

Tesco logs record Christmas as virus sparks online ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.