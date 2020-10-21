UrduPoint.com
British Warship In Record Arabian Sea Methamphetamine Haul

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A British warship has seized more than 450 kilogrammes (around 1,000 Pounds) of methamphetamines in the Arabian Sea, a record for the multi-national flotilla patrolling international waters around the Gulf.

Crew on board the Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose confiscated the drugs from a "suspicious vessel" during a counter-narcotics operation, the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This has been the most successful counter-methamphetamine operation in CMF history," Rear Admiral Suleiman Alfakeeh of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces said in the statement.

The CMF is a joint operation by some 33 nations to patrol international waters in the middle East and keep open some of the world's most important shipping lanes.

