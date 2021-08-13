Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Britney Spears' father is to step down as conservator of her estate, US media reported Thursday, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter.

Britney, 39, last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial 13-year guardianship that she said amounted to "abuse." Jamie Spears' lawyer said at the time he would fight the move, disputing his daughter's account. But TMZ and Variety cited legal documents Thursday in which Spears said he would step back from the role.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr.

Spears as the conservator of the estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears' best interests," the documents reportedly said.

"Nevertheless... he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."